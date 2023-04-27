Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Decreases By 98.2%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Keppel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Keppel has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.272 dividend. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 40.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

