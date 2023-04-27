Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Grows By 2,000.0%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Metallis Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MTLFF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Metallis Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
