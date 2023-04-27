Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Grows By 2,000.0%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MTLFF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Metallis Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

