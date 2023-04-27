Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Increases By 1,913.5%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 1,913.5% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Monarch Mining Stock Performance
Shares of GBARF opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.
Monarch Mining Company Profile
