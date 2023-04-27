Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Increases By 1,913.5%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 1,913.5% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Monarch Mining Stock Performance

Shares of GBARF opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

