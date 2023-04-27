Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Grows By 2,050.0%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CWLPF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caldwell Partners International (CWLPF)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.