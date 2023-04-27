Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Declines By 98.4%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the March 31st total of 2,399,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Toro Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Toro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

