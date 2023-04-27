Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 111070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,533,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after purchasing an additional 621,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,018,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

