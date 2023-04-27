Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,553 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Sonos worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 2,622.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $1,492,404. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.47, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.85. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $24.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $672.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.33 million. Sonos had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.