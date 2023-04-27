SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,109,076. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.27.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

