State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 56,041 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,590,000 after purchasing an additional 586,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

