State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at $666,435,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,649,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,435,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,026,000 shares of company stock worth $189,905,480. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.71. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

