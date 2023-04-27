State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of MYR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MYR Group

In related news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MYRG. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

