State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Provident Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,245,000 after buying an additional 124,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after buying an additional 81,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,523,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

PFS stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

