State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Marten Transport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,996,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 61,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 85,178 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,933,000 after acquiring an additional 122,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

