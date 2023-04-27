State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after acquiring an additional 853,936 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 5.7 %

HASI stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 343.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

