State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $14.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.