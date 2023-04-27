State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 228,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,253,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,621,000 after purchasing an additional 535,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,424,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,227,000 after purchasing an additional 376,735 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,172,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,695,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.35.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.29 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

