State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 158,997 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 158,997 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of First Commonwealth Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $136,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FCF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Insider Activity

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CEO T Michael Price bought 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO T Michael Price purchased 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,755.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,112 shares of company stock worth $286,405. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

