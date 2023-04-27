State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 23,650 Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.26% of Bank First at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank First Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of BFC opened at $67.08 on Thursday. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a market cap of $698.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

