State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.17% of 1st Source worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCE. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,572,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 1st Source by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRCE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

