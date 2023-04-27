State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 48.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $71.40 on Thursday. Crane has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

