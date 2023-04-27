State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lumentum worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Lumentum Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

