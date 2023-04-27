State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,553 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.19% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBAI stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

