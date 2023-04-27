State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Verint Systems worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,825,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 33.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after acquiring an additional 267,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,583 shares of company stock worth $6,831,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verint Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -357.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

