State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.20 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of LOPE opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.35. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

