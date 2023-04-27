State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.21 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.24% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $2,032,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $103.11 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

