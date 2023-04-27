State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.21 Million Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of CBIZ worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CBIZ by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

