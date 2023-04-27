State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.22 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

