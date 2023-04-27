State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.22 Million Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.19% of Employers worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Employers by 31.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE EIG opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Employers Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.