State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.23 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.01. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,597,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

