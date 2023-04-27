State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of AeroVironment worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $2,877,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.28. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.60 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

