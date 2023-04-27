State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,060,000 after purchasing an additional 161,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,870,000 after purchasing an additional 173,826 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after acquiring an additional 194,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

