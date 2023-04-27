State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.19 Million in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 167,818 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

F.N.B. Price Performance

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

