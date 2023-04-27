State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.21 Million in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.24% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,027,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $908.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.50. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

