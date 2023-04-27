State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.23 Million in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.22% of NETSTREIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 668,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 67,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 500.03%.

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

