State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of StoneX Group worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in StoneX Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,538,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in StoneX Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $26,600.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $26,600.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $526,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $106.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

