State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.