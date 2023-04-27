State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.9 %

GNL stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -120.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.58%.

GNL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.