State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,026 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of TowneBank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TowneBank by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,720,000 after acquiring an additional 104,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TowneBank by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOWN. Raymond James started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

TowneBank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.95. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

