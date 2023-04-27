State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,747 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Jack in the Box worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $242,572. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.41.

Shares of JACK opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $93.72.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

