State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,747 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Jack in the Box worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $242,572. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JACK opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $93.72.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
