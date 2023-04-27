State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 44,657 QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,657 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.26% of QCR as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 523.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary Kay Bates acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $98,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,760 shares of company stock valued at $79,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCR Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.94. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

See Also

