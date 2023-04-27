State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cactus worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cactus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

