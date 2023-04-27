State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Commvault Systems worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,248,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.93, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.73 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $264,668.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

