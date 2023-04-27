State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,133 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS opened at $49.89 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.