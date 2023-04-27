State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,555 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Veradigm worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDRX opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. TheStreet cut shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

