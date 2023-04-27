State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,338 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of National Vision worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in National Vision by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after purchasing an additional 729,630 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,413,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

