State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,202 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.27% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Douglas Dynamics

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PLOW opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 72.84%.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.