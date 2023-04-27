State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,301 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Forward Air worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Performance

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FWRD opened at $102.82 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.61.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

