State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 24,432 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,432 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Rambus worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after purchasing an additional 242,562 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,562,052.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,568. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.19 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

