State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,469 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AutoNation by 202.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 223.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $158.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also

