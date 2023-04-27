State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 33,969 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,969 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Articles

